Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Joins International Metabolic Health Day As Presenting Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a pivotal move for global health, October 10, 2023, will mark the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day . This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH), aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future, and Hyperthermia Cancer Institute (HCI) has stepped into the spotlight as a presenting sponsor, amplifying the call for a healthier future.Data from a 2022 study reveals a concerning insight: merely 6.8% of American adults maintain optimal metabolic health , and a vast array of health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's and autism spectrum disorder, are deeply interwoven with metabolic health. International Metabolic Health Day seeks to galvanize global support, encouraging individuals, communities, and organizations to rally behind innovative research, champion preventive healthcare strategies, and promote awareness of metabolic health's paramount importance.Joseph J. Pinzone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute shares, "At HCI, we practice a patient-centric approach to cancer treatment. We personalize each patient's hyperthermia treatment plan to help chemotherapy or radiation therapy work better. Hyperthermia also can enhance the ability of the immune system to kill cancer cells. We are continuing to learn more every day about the metabolic dysregulation of cancer cells and how cancer affects cellular metabolism. This knowledge will help us to fight cancer more effectively in the future."Dr. Nasha Winters, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer” and Executive Director of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, states, "Metabolic health is our resilient cornerstone. HCI's unique approach to cancer treatment, integrating non-invasive localized hyperthermia therapy, mirrors our vision for personalized and preventive health solutions. Our partnership with HCI is emblematic of our shared dedication to championing individualized health solutions for all."For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day and to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, please visit .For more information about the Hyperthermia Cancer Institute and its transformative cancer treatments, visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .

Lynn Hughes

Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

+1 520-344-3332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other