Stockholm protestors rally to support Palestine, criticize Israeli occupation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a group of protestors in the Swedish capital Stockholm rallied at Sergels Torg Square to show their backing for Palestine and criticize the Israeli occupation.



In the gathering, which was arranged on social media, the protestors raised Palestinian flags and held posters, conveying a strong message of unity.



They repeated slogans like "Boycott Israel," "Free Palestine" as well as "Israel is killing our children," voicing their huge worry over the current conflict in the area.



Posters reading "No to the Gaza prison camp" as well as "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" were obviously showed, representing the protestors’ strong dedication to the Palestinian issue.



During the protest, participants issued a joint statement reaffirming their unwavering support for the Palestinian people. They stressed their commitment to standing by the Palestinians in their quest for justice and freedom.



Hamas, the Palestinian group, carried out its most significant attack on Israel in decades on Saturday, involving the firing of numerous rockets and capturing several Israelis. They named this operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," citing it as a response to perceived provocations, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and an escalation in settler violence.

