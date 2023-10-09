Sheraton Grand Doha Appoints Kazem Shamas As New Director Of Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel has announced the appointment of Kazem Shamas (pictured) as the Director of Operations, effective October 2023.

Kazem Shamas will oversee multiple facets of the hotel's operations in his new role, including Front Office, Housekeeping, Laundry, Information Technology, Loss Prevention, and Recreation.

With a career spanning over 22 years in the hospitality industry and a proven track record of excellence, Kazem Shamas is poised to bring his expertise to elevate the hotel's performance further.

Kazem Shamas is a distinguished professional in the hospitality sector with a remarkable journey that show cases his commitment to delivering outstanding results and innovation. He began his career in 2007 with Marriott, rapidly progressing from Director of Events to Director of F&B, earning accolades along the way, including recognition from the Hotelier Middle East platform.

In 2013, Kazem Shamas took on a new challenge by joining Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, where he quickly became instrumental in enhancing the hotel's revenue and reputation. His strategic acumen and in-depth industry knowledge played a pivotal role in achieving three consecutive years of GOP (Gross Operating Profit) and RGI (Revenue Generation Index) goals.

Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in nurturing talent across various disciplines, contributing significantly to the advancement of aspiring hospitality professionals.

Belal Al Kadry, General Manager of Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, commended Kazem Shamas, stating,“Kazem's dedication, strong operational back ground ,and commercial expertise have significantly contributed to our commercial success.

“His ability to identify opportunities and his exceptional leadership have elevated our property's position within the industry. Kazem's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence has also made a lasting impact on our team.”