“It Wasn't Easy”: Top Qatari Diplomat Describes Negotiation To Release American Prisoners From Iran

Qatari Minister of State Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told CNN's Becky Anderson there were“ups and downs” during the indirect negotiation to release American prisoners from Iran, along with a“lack of trust” between Iran and the U.S.

“It wasn't easy,” he explained.“But gladly with the team that we have in Doha we managed to make sure that we deliver the message clearly to the parties.”

The top Qatari diplomat also discussed his country's successful role as a mediator in major conflicts in the region and internationally, weighing in on the Israel-Palestine conflict as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

Key quotes from Al-Khulaifi:

On negotiating the release of five Americans detained in Iran:

“It wasn't easy. It was several trips and several movements from one hotel to another and so that is not always easy, but gladly with the team that we have in Doha we managed to make sure that we deliver the message clearly to the parties and get them close to an agreement and glad we've managed to do that.”

On Qatar's role in negotiating a US-Iran nuclear deal:

“Qatar believes as part of its foreign policy to participate actively in the peacemaking process in our region and internationally. And part of that – we've been entrusted by several states to play a role in mediating between Iran and many other countries. Regarding the nuclear talks, it has been quite a long time now for the parties to discuss. It is not an easy topic but we are still committed to play this role and make sure that we find a common ground, with the support of course of the selected European coordinator.”

On the Israel-Palestine conflict:

“It's one of the most important topics for us in the Middle East. Our position is very clear when it comes to the Palestine's case: the Palestinians need to be granted their rights, the rights of freedom and the rights of land. I think those matters need to be resolved in any way possible, any types of agreement will be considered.

On why he believes other countries in the region trust Qatar with a mediation role:

“Mediation is not a new method for Qatar. We have a very long, extended experience in this field... We have participated in several mediation works and resolved it successfully – moving from Somalia, Kenya, Chad, Afghanistan, the situation of course in Palestine, and Lebanon and others. So because of that record, Qatar has become more trusted by international countries to play a role in resolving disputes.”

On the Ukraine-Russia conflict:

“We have been very clear and transparent from day one. Matters that touch base on the United [Nations] charters and international law – we cannot stand in support of anything that is against international law.... But this does not mean that this will remove the trust or the confidence in Qatar to play a bigger role. To the contrary, however, always is open and its reach out has been extended for the last few years to all countries. Offering our helps and services and long experience. As I mentioned, in the fields of mediation, we've been quite successful, and we've been always continuing to work towards that. So I honestly don't think that being clear and transparent regarding your political position regarding an issue will prevent you from playing a very important mediation.”