Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Niger

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a group of security forces in western Niger, which led to the death of several soldiers and the injury of others.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
