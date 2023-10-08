Dubai's Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Exceed AED9.5Bn

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- A total of 1,445 real estate transactions worth over AED 9.5 billion were conducted during the week ending 6th October, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 248 plots were sold for AED 1.75 billion, while 1,197 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 3.18 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Jumeirah Second sold for AED 100.44 million, a land sold for AED 100 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, and another in Al Hebiah Fourth sold for AED 70.33 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 78 transactions worth AED 319.83 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 60 sales transactions worth AED 98.25 million, and Madinat Al Mataar with 18 sales transactions worth AED 130.27 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Palm Jumeirah for AED 220 million, another in Zaabeel First worth AED 200 million, and an apartment in Al Thanayah Fourth worth AED 95 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 4.2 billion. Meanwhile, 110 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 392 million.