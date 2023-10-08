Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 282,280

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 282,280 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 8, 2023, including 580 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a pos on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,821 enemy tanks (+21 in the past day), 9,123 armored combat vehicles (+21), 6,705 artillery systems (+17), 808 multiple launch rocket systems, 542 air defense systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,190 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,111 motor vehicles (+38), and 959 special equipment units (+3).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 7, Ukrainian aircraft launched 8 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 5 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 enemy UAVs of operational tactical level. The missile forces hit an artillery unit, a manpower cluster, and an EW station of the enemy.