Kazakhstan Envisages Year-End Oil Production Volumes In Atyrau

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. In the Atyrau
region of Kazakhstan, it is planned to produce 51 million tons of
oil by the end of 2023, said Minister of Energy of the Republic of
Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliye, Trend reports.
"The Atyrau region is the flagship of the country's oil and gas
industry. The volume of oil production in the region at the end of
2022 amounted to 46.8 million tons," he said.
According to Satkaliyev, for nine months of this year,
production volume amounted to 39.2 million tons.
The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to
84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure.
The Tengiz field produced 29.2 million tons of oil, or 100
percent of the 2022 plan. Oil production at the Karachaganak field
amounted to 11.3 million tons, or 103.8 percent of the plan. At
Kashagan, oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons, or 109.5
percent.
Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent
of the plan.
Kazakhstan also plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in
2023, of which 71 million are planned to be exported.
The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2021
amounted to 85.9 million tons; in 2020, it was 85.7 million
tons.
