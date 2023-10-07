Azerbaijan Looks At Cooperation Outlooks With ECO Trade And Development Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The potential for
cooperation on international transport corridors, joint investment
funds, and public-private partnership projects between Azerbaijan
and the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Trade and
Development Bank (ETDB) has been discussed, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the First
Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met with a delegation led
by ETDB President Yalcin Yuksel.
During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan actively
collaborates with the ETDB.
The parties exchanged views on new areas of cooperation with the
bank.
The ETDB supports the development of agriculture, energy,
transportation, information technology, small and medium-sized
enterprises, industry, and the services sector and provides
financial support by offering loans to governments and the private
sector for the development of these sectors.
Additionally, the bank organizes joint programs for state and
private sector investments, cooperation, and development.
