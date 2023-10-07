Azerbaijan Looks At Cooperation Outlooks With ECO Trade And Development Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The potential for cooperation on international transport corridors, joint investment funds, and public-private partnership projects between Azerbaijan and the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) has been discussed, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met with a delegation led by ETDB President Yalcin Yuksel.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan actively collaborates with the ETDB.

The parties exchanged views on new areas of cooperation with the bank.

The ETDB supports the development of agriculture, energy, transportation, information technology, small and medium-sized enterprises, industry, and the services sector and provides financial support by offering loans to governments and the private sector for the development of these sectors.

Additionally, the bank organizes joint programs for state and private sector investments, cooperation, and development.