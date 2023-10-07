Eternity-2023 Command And Staff Exercises Concluded In Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.
The
“Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises held
in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian
servicemen ended, Trend reports.
During the exercises conducted with the involvement of the three
countries' servicemen and representatives of relevant government
agencies, tasks on organizing the protection of strategically
important and regional economic projects were fulfilled for
War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the
National
Defense University hosted an event on the occasion of the
completion of the exercises.
At the event, it was noted that the main objective of the
exercise was to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure
interoperability between the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Türkiye
and Georgia. It was also emphasized that all tasks assigned during
the“Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises
were successfully accomplished.
In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.
