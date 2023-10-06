Drone Army Campaign To Send Almost 2,000 Quadcopters To Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Drone Army project, 1,912 Autel EVO MAX 4T quadcopters will be sent to the front.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Reinforcement for our soldiers coming from the Army of Drones: 1,912 Autel EVO MAX 4T copters will be sent to the front to scout enemy positions deep in the rear and spot artillery fire," the statement reads.

Fedorov added that the quadcopters are equipped with a powerful 30x camera, are quite powerful, and capable of operating in light rain.

Drones are also equipped with artificial intelligence technology that allows them to bypass mechanical obstacles, automatically identify targets, and transmit data on them. The devices are resistant to electronic warfare systems, electromagnetic pulses, and signal spoofing.

As reported, Ukrainian inventors have created an invisibility cloak – a unique protection against Russian thermal imaging cameras and drones equipped with them.

