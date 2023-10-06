Armenian Provocations Continue In Countries Supporting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Armenian diaspora continues to launch attacks on Azerbaijan,
as well as on the countries that support Azerbaijan around the
world, Azernews reports.
This time the provocation took place in front of the Uruguayan
Foreign Ministry building in Montevideo.
Local Armenians staged a protest in front of the foreign
ministry after, in their opinion, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry
responded "too softly" to the unjustified claims of the Armenians.
They expected Montevideo to support Armenia and Armenian
separatism, not Azerbaijan.
Protestants gathered in front of the ministry held a banner with
the inscription that "Azerbaijan is committing a second 'Armenian
genocide' and the government of Uruguay is showing
indifference."
It is worth noting that Uruguay has repeatedly emphasized that
it respects the principles of international law and supports the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. During the years of the
Armenian occupation, local media repeatedly noted that in order to
achieve peace, Armenia must end the invasion, the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, and refugees and
internally displaced persons must return to their homes.
The facts of mass provocations of Armenian nationalists in
different countries of the world have turned the inside out of the
Armenian ideological base and Armenian reality. Representatives of
these people, most of them, no matter where they live, remain
followers of the bloody terrorist traditions of the ideologists of
the past. They are always radical and far from the concept of
humanism, humanity, and peaceful coexistence.
Armenian communities are a potential risk factor, countries
where a large number of Armenians live should take this into
account and do everything necessary to ensure that law enforcement
agencies look both ways, take preventive measures in case of
provocations, and bring the perpetrators to justice. We think
Uruguay will also draw the appropriate conclusions. And other
countries and international organizations will give a harsh
assessment of such incidents.
Worst game in bad-ending gathering: provocations spread
to Granada
On October 5, members of the Armenian communities of different
cities of Spain gathered in Granada to express their unconditional
support for the people of the so-called "artsakh", which on January
1 will lose its Armenian name.
The protest, organized by the Europeans for artsakh initiative,
aimed to raise awareness of Azerbaijan's actions against Armenia,
condemn the European Union's complicity in "ethnic cleansing" in
Azerbaijan, and call for immediate international intervention to
stop Azerbaijan's actions.
Question: What actions are we talking about if this
territory is the state property of Azerbaijan?
Without deviating away from the topic, it is worth reminding the
Armenian diaspora that the rally took place during the meeting of
the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the
President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of
France Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz within
the framework of the summit of the European Political Community
which ended with an unsuccessful ending .
If the leaders of different countries did not achieve anything
concrete at the meeting in Granada, then can we talk about demands
and calls against Azerbaijan?
Before organizing rallies, let these Armenian diasporas take
care of the refugees who left Garabagh of their own free will or
under pressure from Armenian lobbyists. For example, we can discuss
increasing apartment rents in Armenia at a time when
refugees from Garabagh want to return to their homeland.
