It's Back - Bigger & Better Than Ever! New Dates Revealed For The 29Th Edition Of Dubai Shopping Festival

● DSF unleashes its wonders and out of this world experiences on 8 December, 2023 ● Legendary Arabic artists Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri confirmed as one of the festival's many musical highlights.

● Sole DXB joins DSF line up for the first time as part of opening weekend celebrations.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 October 2023: Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) - with organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) confirming new dates for the 29th annual edition. Running from 8 December, 2023 to 14 January, 2024, DSF will deliver an exceptional season of bigger, better, and out of this world experiences and entertainment for everyone, in every corner of the city, throughout its awe inspiring 38 days of adventure and discovery.



DFRE also gave a sneak peek of some of the treats in store, with an electrifying musical event featuring two of the Arab world's most iconic artists. Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri will take to the stage for a live, one-night-only performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on 15 December 2023. Expect an evening of unparalleled entertainment and unforgettable moments from these two legendary performers as part of the DSF celebrations.



Emirati songstress Ahlam needs no introduction - with 14 best-selling albums and numerous hits including Tadry Lesh Aza'al Alek and Ahtajak Ana to her name. Joining her on stage is the superstar Assala Nasri, who is famous for hits like Ya Magnoun and Samihtak Kiteer. Their chart-topping songs have won the hearts of music enthusiasts across the Arab world. Both Ahlam and Assala have made a lasting impact on the Arab music industry, not only through their own tracks but also by mentoring and guiding aspiring talents on the musical reality shows Saudi Idol, The Voice and Arabs Got Talent. Tickets for this unmissable event can be purchased online at Platinumlist.

Celebrate the upcoming edition of DSF with a diverse lineup of musical events that promise to be nothing short of epic. Among the highlights, eagerly anticipated events in the calendar include the popular lifestyle and street-culture festival Sole DXB, returning this year with a vibrant lineup of live performances to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop - and now part of DSF for the first time. The festival features live music performances from international as well as regional musicians and speakers, basketball competitions, talks, exclusive shopping and a variety of art installations, with Sole DXB joining the opening celebrations from 8 to 10 December in Dubai Design District.

Prepare for much more entertainment throughout DSF, including Earthsoul Fest for the eco-conscious and uproarious comedy shows headlined by A-list comedians, plus an exciting roster of concerts featuring headline artists, including Kazim Al Saher, Omar Khairat, Najwa Karam, George Wassouf, and Majid Al Mohandis with more details yet to be unveiled, as the festival that celebrates the very best of Dubai draws closer. Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.



