Czech law enforcement detains Ukrainian male for supposed surprising act of violence towards spouse

(MENAFN) In a deeply disturbing incident, a 36-year-old Ukrainian refugee from the Odessa Region has been apprehended by Czech authorities for a shocking act of violence against his wife.



According to local reports, the man, identified only as Aleksandr S., is accused of detonating a pyrotechnic device inside his wife, causing her significant harm. The Pilsen Region police have taken swift action, filing criminal charges against Aleksandr S. on Tuesday for the grave offense of "inflicting grievous bodily harm," as reported by Czech outlet Krimi-Plzen.



This horrifying event unfolded on a Sunday at a hostel in Kozlany, a village located to the west of Prague. While the victim's name remains undisclosed, authorities have disclosed that she was born in Moldova in 1988. The explosion of the firecracker resulted in what has been described as "very serious" internal injuries, causing the woman to experience profuse bleeding, according to Krimi-Plzen's account. In a race against time to save her life, Aleksandr S. rushed his injured wife to Lochotin University Hospital in Pilsen, where she underwent immediate life-saving surgery.



The gravity of this incident underscores the shocking nature of the violence perpetrated, prompting an urgent and comprehensive response from law enforcement. The arrest of Aleksandr S. highlights the necessity for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action to ensure justice for the victim. The victim's ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the profound need to address and combat instances of domestic violence and brutality, advocating for the safety and well-being of individuals who may be vulnerable to such heinous acts.



