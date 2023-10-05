DLS Secures 5-Year Government Of Canada Supply Arrangement For Software And Licensing (SLSA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DLS and Partners have integrated solutions attached to this SLSA

OTTAW, ON, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DLS Technology Corporation [DLS] is pleased to announce it has once again been awarded a Government of Canada Supply Arrangement under the Software and Licensing Supply Arrangement [SLSA ] for an additional 5 (five) years, through to 2028.This SA underscores DLS's commitment to providing modern and secure solutions to our government clients.Government of Canada departments, Crown Corporations, and Government Agencies requiring software, licensing, and solutions support can procure through this vehicle with the confidence that they will receive most favoured pricing from trusted DLS and our partners.DLS and Partners integrated solutions attached to this SLSA are:1. vKey [ ; ]2. Process Fusion [ ]3. Wedge Networks [ ]4. Eclipse [ ]5. Citrix [ ]6. ThoughtSpot [ ]7. Breqwatr [ ]DLS continues to work with partners for the new technology and the solutions, and to its SLSA offerings to ensure purchasers get a solution that meets their needs from end point security through to a secure cloud service provider. Our partners enhance our SLSA offerings with strategically curated SKU's that support the vKey solutions.Within our SLSA, both solutions and software maintenance have been approved for procurement. This comprehensive suite of options will support current and future needs surrounding end point security up to a Protected B level.About DLS Technology CorporationDLS Technology Corporation is a leading provider of software and licensing solutions, dedicated to serving government departments and organizations with top-quality technology solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a robust network of trusted partners, DLS delivers innovative software and licensing solutions, planning, design and implementation of architectural support for applications that empower government clients to achieve their mission-critical IT objectives.For more information about DLS, please visit or contactFor media inquiries, please contact#vKey #SLSA #DLS #endpointsecurity #cybersecurity

Donna Daw

DLS Technology Corporation

+1 613-249-8818

email us here