Credit One Bank Gives Veterans An Unforgettable Experience

Henderson, Nevada Oct 5, 2023 (Issuewire )

Credit One Bank , a pillar in the Las Vegas community, treated four Las Vegas veterans from S - Las Vegas to a memorable experience at a Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday, September 24. The veterans were treated to the ultimate fan experience, receiving pre-game sideline access, access to the immaculate Credit One Club and post-game access to the field.

“Credit One Bank has been a tremendous partner to us for years now, and we appreciate their continued devotion to supporting our cause,” said Shalimar Cabrera, Executive Director at S - Las Vegas.“We are beyond thankful for our veterans, and programs like this are special ways that we can give back and tell them thank you.”

Their third iteration of the Number One Fan program, Credit One Bank utilizes their various partnerships to give back to various facets of the community. Throughout Southern Nevada, Credit One Bank gives those who are experiencing hardships and adversity unique opportunities to engage with their favorite teams and participate in the games in new and exciting ways, such as participating in the parade before the Vegas Golden Knights games or throwing a pool party at the pool deck at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

“We are always looking for new ways to support our partners at S, and when this opportunity came up, we were ecstatic to be able to include them,” said Christina Ortiz, Sponsorships Manager at Credit One Bank.“It was incredibly special seeing the enthusiasm from those we brought to the game, and we are excited to continue this partnership to support our veterans as much as we can.”

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs and high-yield savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom , or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

