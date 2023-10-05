US Delivers Seized Iranian Ammunition To Ukraine: CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/US Justice Department.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military announced the transfer of over 1 million rounds of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukraine.

These munitions had been intercepted over the years to prevent arms shipments to Iran-backed fighters in Yemen, often concealed on fishing vessels.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the authority overseeing military operations in the Middle East, has confirmed the shipment of approximately 1.1 million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition to Ukraine, reported by Reuters.

U.S. naval forces initially confiscated these ammunition rounds in December 2022 while en route from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the Houthi militia in Yemen.

“The U.S. is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means including U.S. and U.N. sanctions and through interdictions,” the CENTCOM statement said, as cited by Reuters.

While the ammunition transfer is noteworthy, it is unlikely to impact the battlefield significantly, given Ukraine's priority for long-range weapons and air defence systems.

Furthermore, concerns about the steady supply of Western weaponry to Kyiv persist.

The recent U.S. spending bill, aimed at keeping the federal government operational, needed to allocate additional funds for Ukraine. This decision underscores a growing reluctance among some Republicans to provide financial support to Kyiv.

Notably, last year, the British Royal Navy intercepted Iranian weapons, such as surface-to-air missiles and cruise missile engines, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi militia has been engaged in ongoing conflict against an Arab-led coalition since 2015.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram