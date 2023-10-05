Pakistan Human Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Afghan Migrant Expulsion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said that Pakistan's government's decision to expel Afghan migrants violates international human rights laws and should be immediately revoked.

The commission said,“It is unacceptable to hold them responsible for the actions of a few individuals.”

On Wednesday, the Independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement on its social media platform X,“The government's decision to expel over a million undocumented migrants within 30 days, because they have links with terrorist and criminal groups, reflects not only a lack of compassion but also a narrow and short-sighted focus on national security.”

The commission added that most of these individuals are vulnerable refugees without citizenship who have called Pakistan their home for generations.

The statement further asserts,“It is unacceptable to label them responsible for the actions of a few individuals. They have a moral right to seek refuge in this country and should be treated with dignity and empathy.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan stated that it is trying to compel the Pakistan government to rescind this decision and adhere to the 1951 Refugee Convention.

In the wake of two recent suicide bombings in Pakistan, military and National leaders have issued a stern ultimatum, demanding that over a million Afghan migrants vacate the country within a month.

These devastating attacks claimed the lives of 55 individuals during a ceremony commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Balochistan, with an additional five casualties in a separate assault in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The interim interior minister of Pakistan has reported that one of the suicide attackers was identified as an Afghan citizen.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Sarfraz Bugti added that out of 24 suicide attackers who have carried out attacks in this country since January 2023, 14 were Afghan nationals.

At the same time, the Taliban administration has responded to Pakistan's recent decision to expel Afghan refugees and has called upon the Pakistani government to reconsider its stance.

