NATO Calls On Allies To Increase Ammunition Production For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Allies should increase the production of weapons, because Ukraine uses ammunition faster than the Western countries can supply them.

That's according to the BBC , which refers to Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, Ukrinform reports.

"Western military powers are running out of ammunition to give Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion," the article reads.

According to Bauer, "the bottom of the barrel is now visible."

He said governments and defense manufacturers now had to "ramp up production in a much higher tempo."

"We need large volumes. The just-in-time, just-enough economy we built together in 30 years in our liberal economies is fine for a lot of things - but not the armed forces when there is a war ongoing," he said.

Bauer added that decades of underinvestment meant NATO countries had begun supplying Ukraine with weapons with their ammunition warehouse already half-full or even emptier.

"Ukraine fires thousands of shells every day and most now come from NATO," the BBC said.