Pakistan To Deport Over One Million Afghan Migrants Kabul Urges Reconsideration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The government of Pakistan has recently issued an order for the mass deportation of illegal Afghan immigrants from the country. Following this decision, the Pakistani police have initiated the detention of Afghan immigrants in various cities of the country.

However, The Taliban administration has vehemently opposed Islamabad's decision, deeming it unacceptable, and has urged a reconsideration of the matter.

On Tuesday, Pakistan warned all illegal Afghan immigrants residing in Pakistan, including 1.73 million individuals, to leave the country, or they would face deportation.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban administration, on Wednesday, called the recent decision of the Pakistani government unacceptable and demanded a reconsideration by Pakistani authorities.

Mujahid stated,“As long as Afghan immigrants voluntarily and gradually leave Pakistan, the Pakistani government should tolerate it.”

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Bugti, the Minister of Interior of the interim government of Pakistan, stated in a press conference yesterday that Afghans carried out 44 suicide attacks in Pakistan, 14. However, Mujahid has rejected the statements of the Pakistani Interior Minister and added that Afghan citizens are not responsible for the security problems in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that three days ago, the Pakistani police detained 800 Afghan immigrants in various suburbs of Islamabad, of which 400 were released after further investigation of their documents.

Meanwhile, Reuters has also reported that it is still unclear how Pakistani authorities can identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Video clips on social media show that the Pakistani police have detained women and children in detention centres.

It should be mentioned that Amnesty International's Asia division has expressed concern about the situation of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan.

Pakistan's strict stance on Afghan immigrants came after a confrontation between Pakistani border guards and the Taliban administration occurred just over a month ago, resulting in a week-long closure of the Torkham border crossing for people and commercial vehicles.

