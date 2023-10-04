Clint Health Partners With Accuknox For Zero Trust CNAPP Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Glenn Kimball, CIO/CPO, Clint HealthBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Clint Health Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP SolutionClint Health, provider of industry's leading Clinical Intelligence Platform, partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Security Journey by adopting CNAPP [Cloud Native Application Protection Platform] for Cloud Security and Compliance.AccuKnox, Inc. announced that Clint Health, a leading innovator in the Clinical Intelligence Analytics sector, will be partnering with AccuKnox for Advanced Zero Trust Cloud Security.“We are very pleased to partner with a Modern, Cloud Native, Zero Trust CNAPP innovator like AccuKnox. Zero Trust security is a Clint Health imperative and commitment we have to our customers. AccuKnox' leading product combined with their successful track record of partnering with their customers forms the foundation for this objective,” said Glenn Kimball, Chief Information / Information Security Officer, Clint Health.AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP has been a few months in GA (General Availability) now and has implemented within leading organizations. It is available through all channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Resellers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) globally.AccuKnox® is a Core Contributor to the industry's leading Kubernetes run time security platform, KubeArmor®, a project that has been adopted by CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation). KubeArmor has achieved 500,000+ downloads and is experiencing 50% quarter-quarter growth. AccuKnox, Zero Trust Enterprise CNAPP is built on KubeArmor and is an integrated Cloud Native Security platform that includes:●CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management)●CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)●CIEM/KIEM (Cloud/Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP features include:●Agentless Cloud Security●Integrated Static (CSPM) and Run-time Security (CWPP)●Support for all Public Clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle)●Support for On-Prem / Private Clouds (OpenShift, VMWare) and Hybrid Clouds●OpenSource, KubeArmor led, DevSecOps powered●Run-time security with patented In-line Security (as opposed to post-attack mitigation)●Automated prioritization of vulnerabilities●Support for Modern Workloads (Kubernetes orchestrated or un-orchestrated) and Traditional Workloads (Virtual Machine, Bare Metal)●Delivered in a Developer-Centric, Shift Left, DevSecOps model●Integration with multiple tools, providing flexible security needs of an organization with specific security needs through SOARCAST® (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response; Continuous Application Security Testing)“We are delighted that Clint Health, an innovator in the Clinical Intellience sector has decided to partner with AccuKnox. We look forward to a great partnership with them in addressing the current and emerging threat landscape and delivering compelling technical and business value to Clint Health, its Customers, and Partners,” said Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO.About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab and Seedop.About Clint HealthClint Health uses deep analytics, machine learning, and an industry unique patient model automate and personalize treatment pathways, and produces evidence-based insights about clinical intelligence and treatment guidelines for doctor-prescribed digital prevention and treatment of heart disease in higher-risk patients, enabling the healthcare industry to improve its medical procedures. Its Clinical Intelligence Platform, CLINTTM is used by leading Clinical Research and Pharmaceutical Leaders globally.CONTACT:AccuKnoxNat Natraj, co-founder, CEO@N_SiliconValley

