(MENAFN) European Union nations have supplied Ukraine with all the available weaponry they can provide without jeopardizing their own defense capabilities, as reported by Politico. The outlet cites a European official who reveals that Ukraine is currently experiencing reductions in both arms deliveries and financial assistance, signifying a waning in Western support for the country.



“We cannot keep on giving from our own stockpiles,” the European source stated as cited on Monday. There could still be strong political backing, but “we’ve given everything that will not endanger our own security.”



The statement was provided to Politico in the context of its coverage of the recent International Industries Defense Forum held in Kiev. During the forum, Ukrainian hosts engaged in a concerted effort to engage with manufacturers of weaponry, as detailed in the report.



In a separate article published on Tuesday, Politico noted that the backing for financially supporting the Ukrainian government is displaying greater signs of strain and division than before.

