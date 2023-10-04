Kuwait Affirms Readiness For Implementing UN 17 Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has affirmed its readiness to implement the UN 17 goals for 2030 to tackle global environmental and development issues.

Badr Al-Daihani, the State of Kuwait third secretary in the permanent mission at the UN, made the statement while addressing the second committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, held late on Tuesday.

The State of Kuwait dedicates special concern for boosting regional and international partnerships for facing cross-border challenges through providing aid amid complex challenges, he said.

Kuwait had pledged during the 27th session of the UN framework climate convention, held in Egypt, to attain carbon neutrality in the oil and gas sectors by 2050, as well in the industries by 2060, Al-Daihani said.

As to Kuwait's bioactivities, the third secretary said Kuwait "launched" a solar-powered station for storing and desalinating water last year. The 30 MW station is due to begin operating in the coming few years.

Moreover, companies have recently declared plans to build a solar-powered complex with a five GW capacity, HE SAID, noting that the Kuwaiti institutions have already manifested significant capacities and paved the way for setting up "Sedra" and "Al-Shagaya" ventures.

The extraordinary global conditions that emanated from the pandemic over the past years coerced states to enforce constraints, resulting in hurdles in the face of development, Al-Daihani elaborated.

Re-shedding light on Kuwait's humanitarian efforts, he noted that Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development was set up in 1961 to aid afflicted nations and support development in needy communities and nations. (end)

