Why Biden And Xi Need To Meet More Regularly

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Beijing, on a near daily basis, conducts

military exercises

near Taiwan and seeks to

deter outsiders from the area ,

modernizes its armed forces and

bolsters its relationship

with Moscow, Washington seems to be paving the way for a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping sometime soon.

However, the fact that the leaders of the two most powerful countries in the world

– ones who are billed as each other's

primary

challenge

– have

not spoken in nearly a year

contradicts the basics of diplomacy and threatens to do more harm to both sides than good.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's

meeting in Malta

and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's

meeting with Chinese Vice President

Han Zheng on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly are steps in the right direction, but a regular process is needed.

At the very least, the US president and Chinese paramount leader should meet annually to press forward realistically achievable objectives, obtain clarity and stability in the relationship, and reduce the risk of military escalation.

An annual sit-down between the US president and Chinese leader has the greatest chance of resolving realistically solvable issues and moving forward on objectives of mutual interest.