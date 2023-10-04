USD Stable At KD 0.309

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The US dollar remained stable vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar on Wednesday trading at KD 0.309 and the Euro also steadied exchanging at KD 0.323 compared to Tuesday's exchange rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said the sterling pound firmed, trading at KD 0.373, the Swiss franc inched down by 0.34 percent to settle at KD 0.335 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

ht











MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107185271