Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars Needed To Rebuild Ukraine - Deputy Justice Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's act of aggression has caused massive destruction and damage throughout Ukraine, with various studies estimating that the rebuilding of Ukraine will cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra said this during the Warsaw Security Forum, reports the correspondent of Ukrinform.

"Russia's act of aggression has caused massive destruction and damage throughout Ukraine -- Ukraine as a state and its citizens - while the extent of this damage is still difficult to calculate and assess as the war is going on. But various studies estimate the cost of restoring Ukraine at hundreds of billions of dollars," she said.

She also noted that these studies do not take into account the cost of human losses and suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"Due to this aggression, millions of Ukrainians have also been forced to leave their country. Hundreds of thousands of war crimes have been registered in Ukraine, including torture, sexual violence," she said.

According to her, there is no need to talk about the socio-economic and ecological consequences of actions committed by Russia.

She also noted that Ukraine counts on financial assistance to rebuild the country and that Russia will pay reparations.

"We expect the world to take steps forward on reparations from Russia. [...] And if Russia doesn't do it voluntarily, then we have to find a mechanism to ensure that it is done," she said.