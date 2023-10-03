(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Signs a MoU with the National Center of Meteorology







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 3, 2023: To bolster its public health protection systems and proactive preventive tools, the Dubai Health Authority ( DHA) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center of Meteorology.





The MoU focuses on fostering cooperation and partnership between the two entities in the fields of research and studies, as well as the exchange

expertise, data, and innovative ideas that enable the Authority to enhance community health security.





The MoU was signed by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA and His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), President of World Meteorological Organization (WMO).



The signing ceremony was attended by officials and experts from both sides.



The MoU aims to synergize the efforts of both the DHA and NCM, particularly in enhancing specialised scientific research and conducting studies that address shared objectives and interests.



It will also facilitate providing the DHA with necessary data and information derived from the National Center of Meteorology, specifically related to climate change and

seasonal variations, in order to utilise the information to develop preventive plans, awareness campaigns, and other matters pertaining to public health.



Following the signing, His Excellency Al Ketbi stated that the collaboration with the National Center of Meteorology directly serves the community and opens up new avenues for the Dubai Health Authority to develop and implement proactive preventive plans, especially those linked to climate factors, changes, weather fluctuations, and their potential impact on public health.

Al Ketbi emphasised that the National Center of Meteorology possesses exceptional expertise and capabilities that can greatly contribute to conducting more specialised studies and research supporting the preventive and healthcare systems of the Authority.



He further affirmed his confidence that the cooperation between the Dubai Health Authority and the Center will yield fruitful outcomes in the near future.





Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology, expressed his happiness and interest in collaborating with the Dubai Health Authority in the field of public health and prevention. He stated, 'I am pleased to be here today to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai Health Authority. This partnership represents a significant step in enhancing cooperation between the two institutions and exchanging expertise, data, and information to benefit both parties in achieving their goals.'