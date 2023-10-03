THE COALITION FOR THE VETERINARY PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATE (CVPA) ANNOUNCES ITS NEW WEBSITE, CVPA.VET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- BOB MURTAUGH DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACVECC, FCCMWIMBERLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA ) announces the launch of its website, cvpa. The website will provide education and resources on the topic, links to advancement tracks available for credentialed veterinary technicians interested in furthering their careers as Veterinary Professional Associates (VPA), and enable the veterinary community to stay connected, get involved, and be informed on this initiative furthering the veterinary profession and access to care."CVPA exists to address the veterinary profession's workforce shortage now and in the future. Resources available and being developed will enable credentialed veterinary technicians to be successful on a path to achieving professional growth," said Steven L May, CVPA Executive Director. "We are proud of our robust and growing organization and confident we will achieve our goals for veterinary co-professionals' career growth, addressing the workforce shortage, and enhancing Access to Care."The driving force for this new VPA role is increasing "Access to Care." This accredited, certified, and licensed new position will directly address the call for increased providers to address the existing national veterinary shortage and support rural and companion animal practice, horse and pet owners, shelters, and all veterinary stakeholders with increased access to care.CVPA Promise:Advancing And Promoting The Veterinary Professional Associate, Bridging the Gap for Animal Health.CVPA Mission:To fulfill the need and enhance veterinary medicine by developing a mid-level veterinary practitioner through establishing high-level standards, education, licensing, and accreditation.CVPA Vision:To solve existing and future veterinary provider needs, to ensure growth opportunities in the veterinary profession, and to ensure access to care for all stakeholders through the introduction of mid-level veterinary professional associates.The CVPA is a 501(c)(4) (pending) nonprofit association consisting of over 40 expert veterinary and allied professionals nationwide. CVPA committees include: Standards, Certification, Accreditation, Finance and Fundraising, Governance, Veterinary Industry Liaison, Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations. With solid support from universities, rural settings, shelters, and companion animal environments, this coalition has come together to lobby for and support the creation of these new mid-tier veterinary providers.The VPA supports veterinarians and the animal healthcare team in providing veterinary medical care across specialties and defined settings. The VPA will train and work in locations such as companion animal general practice and specialty hospitals, shelter medicine, equine and food animal practices including ambulatory care, governmental and regulatory veterinary medicine, universities, and other animal healthcare domains.ABOUTThe Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) is a 501(c)(4) (pending) nonprofit organization born from the need to expand the roles of veterinary professionals to better serve our animal companions and all stakeholders. With solid support from universities, rural settings, shelters, and companion animal environments, this group has come together to lobby for and support the creation of these new mid-tier providers. Visit cvpa.

