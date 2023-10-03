Global Feldspar Market Size To Reach USD 1.39 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.39 Billion by 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments into commercial and residential construction projects and infrastructure and rising demand for ceramic tiles, glass materials, coatings, fillers, and extenders are some key factors supporting growth of the global feldspar market. Moreover, increasing real estate development activities in developing countries and rising demand for electronic products is driving demand for feldspar-based components and products and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Feldspar provides alumina for improving glass hardness, durability, and resistance to chemical corrosion. Feldspar is used as a flux in the production of ceramics, and serves to lower the vitrifying temperature of a ceramic body during firing and forming a glassy phase. Feldspar can be classified into two forms, plagioclase feldspar and K-feldspar. Sodium and potassium are the two major minerals differentiating the types of feldspars. Plagioclase feldspar is mainly white in color, and is used as filler in coatings, paints, plastics, and other materials. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 682.7 Million CAGR (2018–2028) 6.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1.39 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons; and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, marketing channel, by end-use, and by regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Russia; Germany; U.K.; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Czechia; Belgium; Rest of Europe; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey.; Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, Eczacıbaşı Holding A.Ş., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global feldspar market is partially fragmented, with a few major players accounting for small revenue share. Companies in this market are investing in expanding feldspar production capacity and entering into strategic agreements in order to strengthen their position in market. Some key players in the feldspar market are:



I-Minerals Inc.

Quarzwerke GmbH

Micronized South Africa

Imerys

Eczacıbaşı Holding A.Ş.

Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH

LB MINERALS, Ltd.

Sibelco

QUARTZ Corp. Sun Minerals

Strategic Development

In December 2020, Skyharbour signed a definitive agreement with Pitchblende Energy and Valor Resources in order to obtain 80% of the North Falcon Point Uranium Property asset. This asset holds various mineral resources such as uranium, feldspar, etc.

Some Key Findings in the Report:



In December 2020, Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. announced signing of a definitive agreement to grant CAVU Mining Corp. an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Company's 3,070-hectare Kitimat Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The property is rich is various mineral resources such as gold, copper, feldspar, etc.

In December 2020, Power Metals Corp. entered into an amending agreement with Exiro Minerals Corp. in order to acquire two mineral mining assets, which are Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot Lakes. These properties hold feldspar, lithium, and tantalum reserves.

The glass industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, driven by rising demand for automotive glass in the automotive industry and increasing construction and renovation activities in commercial and residential sectors 2021-onwards. North America accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in the global market in 2020, with significantly large revenue share contribution from the market in the United States. Increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Plagioclase Feldspar

K-Feldspar Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Online Offline



End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028)



Glass Industry



Ceramics Industry



Fillers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Russia



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Czechia



Belgium



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

