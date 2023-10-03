Techsmith's Snagit 2024 Empowers Users To Work Faster And Collaborate More Efficiently

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, announces the launch of Snagit 2024, the latest edition of its award-winning asynchronous workplace communication solution trusted by 39 million users across more than 190 countries. Snagit allows users to easily screen capture images or video, annotate content for clear instruction, and share to a variety of destinations. The new edition adds time-saving features to further improve the efficiency and speed with which users create, express and collaborate on videos and images.



The importance of visual communication for instruction, presentations, and reporting is growing as the workforce becomes increasingly remote and hybrid. According to WFH Research , over a quarter of all US workers have adopted a hybrid working model. Key features of Snagit 2024 that support the changing workforce include:





Click animations and cursor highlights: It's never been easier to instruct customers, clients, and colleagues with cursor highlights and click animations that allow viewers to follow along and clearly see every step in your video.

Combine videos: Effortlessly merge multiple recordings into a single clip to save time and avoid retakes.

Share to Microsoft Teams: Accelerate collaboration and decision-making by sharing images and video messages to Microsoft Teams chats and channels directly from the Snagit editor. Teams joins a growing list of seamless integrations including Sharepoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, Slack, Twitter, Panopto, YouTube, and TechSmith's own sharing destination, Screencast. New starter theme and stamp collections: Snagit visuals receive a new coat of polish with a bold new color scheme, as well as new modern stamp collections to instantly convey tone and add clarity to screenshots.

“As with every Snagit edition, the new and improved features were heavily influenced by customer feedback,” said Paul Donahue, senior technical product manager at TechSmith.“This year we focused on elements that allow individuals to complete work faster, collaborate more efficiently and clearly with teammates, and ultimately get work done anywhere at any time.”

Snagit 2024 also improves its integration with Screencast, TechSmith's cloud-sharing platform, which now allows users to send video and images with anyone for free without requiring them to have a subscription. Snagit and Screencast together unlock a deeper level of collaboration, encouraging team members to asynchronously discuss, debate, and provide group feedback. Once a video or image is ready for sharing, users can create a unique Screencast URL with a single click to invite others to react with time-stamped comments, emojis, and precise annotations. New to Screencast are real-time customizable notifications for users and non-users to ensure collaborative workflows are never disrupted because of confusing hand-offs between team members.



“When enabling workplace flexibility, we must consider when we work-not just where we work-since it is often the main driver of employee well-being,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith.“To stay competitive, organizations must increase productivity by offering tools that empower employees to replace unnecessary meetings and protect focus time, including the ability for all employees to create quick videos on their work computers. Snagit continues to be the market leader for quickly capturing your screen, annotating it for clear and expressive visual communication and sharing with your team to exchange information or collaborate asynchronously.”

Snagit 2024 is available for Windows and MacOS in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese. A Snagit license costs $62.99 with a maintenance contract for the first year, and previous versions can be upgraded for $34.99. Users with a valid maintenance contract on previous versions will receive the new version free of charge. A free trial can be downloaded here .

About Snagit

Snagit is an award-winning asynchronous workplace communication tool for capturing, sharing, and collaborating around video and images that has been empowering users for over 30 years to have fewer, more effective meetings. With a radically simple approach, Snagit allows users to capture images or videos of their screen, annotate content for clear instruction, and share within any preferred platform for viewing and/or team collaboration. Developed by TechSmith , a market leader in workplace communication solutions since 1987, Snagit is used by all Fortune 500 companies and more than 39 million people across more than 190 countries. Connect with Snagit on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . For more information, visit .

About TechSmith

Founded in 1987, TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company's award-winning flagship products, Snagit and Camtasia , empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support - making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith's products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook . For more information, visit .

