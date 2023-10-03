Opkey Certified To Provide Test Automation Solutions For Coupa Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opkey is now available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa's platform and increasing the speed and quality of automated options for Coupa testing.

- Pankaj Goel, CEO of OpkeyDUBLIN, CA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Opkey , a leading provider of test automation solutions for packaged apps, today announced it will offer No-Code test automation in the Coupa App Marketplace , connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa certified the Opkey platform for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) platform. Coupa helps teams collaborate to build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spend strategies to meet their companies' purpose.Opkey has a proven track record of helping Coupa customers deliver robust return on investment (ROI), cut down testing timelines, and helps to secure enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments against risk. The platform comes with 500+ pre-built, automated Coupa tests across Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Request to Receive, and beyond. These tests can be applied to customer environments out-of-the-box, instantly increasing test coverage. For remaining gaps in coverage, Opkey has a No-Code, drag-and-drop test builder and test recorder that enables any non-technical employee to create automated tests in minutes.“With the increasing complexity of today's business environment, high-speed and high-quality test automation is now imperative,” said Nigel Pegg, vice president and general manager of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace.“We're proud to have Opkey on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater ability to quickly test and secure every aspect of their Coupa environment, ensuring the greatest value and operability of their spend management processes.”As a certified CoupaLink solution, Opkey meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.“Connecting Opkey into the Coupa BSM platform gives our customers a streamlined test automation experience, including updates and business-as-usual testing,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey.“We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform testing operations and maximize the benefits of their Coupa environment.”For more information on Opkey and how it can revolutionize your testing processes, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at coupa .###Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.About OpkeyOpkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey's No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of test automation. Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.Opkey Media Contact:

