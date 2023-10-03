LEORON Institute And ATD Partner To Expand Learning Opportunities In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LEORON Saudi Experts Institute for Training is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world's leading association for talent development. This cooperation marks a significant step forward in enhancing professional development opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Through this collaboration, LEORON will offer courses to assist professionals in their certification preparation for the Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD) exam and the Associate Professional in Talent Development (APTD) exam, as well as ATD certificate programs in Coaching, Human Performance Improvement, Instructional Design, and Training and Facilitation. These programs are designed to provide individuals and organizations with the latest knowledge and skills required for success in the field of talent development.The partnership with ATD enriches the portfolio of LEORON certification offerings and extends ATD's reach within the region. Both organizations are committed to providing high-quality learning experiences that will help Saudi professionals excel in their careers and contribute to the growth and innovation of the local workforce.LEORON's CEO Val Jusufi expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to bring ATD's renowned certification preparation offerings and certificate programs to our clients in Saudi Arabia. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote continuous learning and development in the region and boost the competitiveness of our clients. We believe that these programs, which help prepare professionals for ATD's certification, will equip them with the tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of talent development."“We are pleased to provide ATD professional development opportunities to Saudi learners with experience in human resources, training, and talent development,” said Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO.“Helping professionals grow and develop their careers by learning new knowledge and skills and achieving a certification are a key part of ATD's role, and we welcome the opportunity to continue this work with LEORON,” Bingham noted.This collaboration comes at a time when the demand for upskilling and professional development is on the rise in Saudi Arabia. As businesses and organizations seek to adapt to changing market dynamics, having access to ATD's globally recognized education programs and certifications will be a valuable asset for individuals looking to advance their careers and for companies aiming to stay competitive.For more information about the ATD certification programs offered by LEORON Saudi Experts Institute for Training, please click here.About LEORON: LEORON Saudi Experts Institute for Training is a leading provider of professional development and training solutions in Saudi Arabia. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on empowering individuals and organizations, LEORON offers a wide range of training programs designed to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance across various industries.About the Association for Talent Development (ATD): The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector.ATD Media Contact: Paula Ketter, Senior Manager, Communications, ATD,

