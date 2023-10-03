Philippines Taking The Fight To China In South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“With this show of force and active engagement of our allies and partners, 'Sama Sama' transcends mere military exercises,” Philippine Navy Chief Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci said during the recent opening of large-scale naval exercises with allied nations in the South China Sea.

As many as 1,800 participants from the United States, a Philippines' treaty ally, as well as strategic partners such as Japan, Great Britain and Canada are taking part in 'Samasama' drills, which will last two weeks and include anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue operations, air defense drills and land phases.

Australia, France, New Zealand and Indonesia sent observers to the exercises, which are taking place in the southern part of the island of Luzon and will run until October 13.

Although China has not been explicitly mentioned by any of the participants, the nature of the annual exercises left little to the imagination. Shortly before the exercises kicked off, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro compared the Asian superpower to a“schoolyard bully” amid a series of incidents in the South China Sea in recent months.

Meanwhile, Philippine Department of Justice and the country's Solicitor General are also exploring a new international arbitration case against China over the latter's alleged harassment of Philippine vessels, including the pointing of a“military grade” laser

at Filipino sailors, water cannon blasting of Philippine supply vessels

and unilaterally imposing barriers around the contested Scarborough Shoal – as well as environmental destruction in Manila-claimed areas.

Buoyed by international support and guided by an increasingly assertive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Southeast Asian nation is taking the fight to China through a new two-pronged strategy that combines maritime defense with legal warfare and promises to rile the neighboring superpower.

China has repeatedly dismissed the Philippines' complaints in the area and recently warned it against any provocation in the hotly disputed maritime region.