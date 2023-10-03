Gunay Afandiyeva Awarded Title Of Kyrgyz National University's Honorary Professor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of her visit to Kyrgyzstan, President of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay
Afandiyeva has visited the Kyrgyz National University Kyrgyz
National University named after Jusup Balasagyn.
Gunay Afandiyeva met with the university professors, lecturers
(faculty) and students, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the foundation president was awarded the title
of "Honorary Professor of the Kyrgyz National University" for
contribution to the preservation of the material and spiritual
heritage of the Turkic peoples, as well as strengthening cultural
exchange between them.
The decision to award the honorary title to Gunay Afandiyeva was
made by the Academic Council of the University on June 29,
2023.
The Rector of the Kyrgyz National University Tolobek
Abdyrakhmanov presented Gunay Afandiyeva with a diploma and
expressed gratitude to her on behalf of the university for
extensive activities aimed at developing the integration process in
the Turkic world.
Gunay Afandiyeva thanked the rector and the teaching staff of
the university and expressed satisfaction with the stay in the
homeland of ancient Manas, the outstanding writer of Chingiz
Aitmatov.
She spoke about the ongoing cooperation between the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and
Kyrgyzstan.
Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of preserving the
common Turkic culture, noting that supporting initiatives in the
field of education and promoting cultural exchange between
different peoples is among the foundation's multifaceted
activities.
She also presented the Kyrgyz National University with a book of
Azerbaijani scientist Adil Jamil "Manas Epic and Turkic Epic
Tradition", prepared by the foundation and dedicated to the study
and analysis of the epic "Manas" in Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani
languages, as well as the book " Sagymbaydyn Manas", published by
the organization jointly with the Turkic Academy.
Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the
protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage
through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and
programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
