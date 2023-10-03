How DW & Economist Distort Realities Over Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
It won't be wrong if some claim that the biased stance of the
West paved the road for the bloody Garabagh War that lasted over 30
years and cost the lives of thousands. It is crystal clear that
Armenia, devoid of any resources, could not dare to start any
military aggression against Azerbaijan in the 1990s. The West
pampered and spoiled Armenia to such an extent that Yerevan was
sure that all its atrocities and crimes would be unpunished.
Western NGOs, politicians, and especially media outlets had done
their best to force Azerbaijanis to accept then-realities. To
justify their heinous claims, they used to exemplify the
German-French relations and say that the two countries had fought
in WWII, but today they had a good relationship. They did not
hesitate to travel to the invaded territories, prepare the
programs, and participate in the events. However, they prepared to
turn a blind eye to the massacres committed by Armenians such as
Khojaly, Meshali, and so on.
Even, nobody remembered the four UN resolutions that demanded
immediate withdrawal from the Armenian side. However, the 44-day
War in 2020 and the anti-terror activities in 2023, totally changed
everything. By force, Azerbaijan pushed Armenia to fulfill the
before-said resolutions. Following these two events, the rhetoric
of Western mass media, NGOs, and politicians changed instantly.
They promptly remembered ethnic cleansing. As if taking
instructions from one center, all Western media outlets commenced
speaking about the so-called ethnic cleansing conducted by
"Azerbaijan against Armenians in Garabagh".
Some Western politicians ardently speak and note that they will
not allow any 'ethnic cleansing' (that actually does not exist).
They have gone the extra mile to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan.
However, for some reason, they did not denounce ethnic cleansing
conducted by Armenia in the 1990s. They did not hurry to impose
sanctions upon Armenia when Yerevan expelled over one million
people of different origins from their hometowns and leveled down
cities, towns, and villages. It is obvious that the Western media,
jointly with other international organizations, have been trying
simultaneously to demonize Azerbaijanis and create an image of
innocent civilian peaceful Armenians. As if the victims are not one
million Azerbaijanis who were forced to leave all his/her savings,
property, and hometowns, but Armenians who illegally tried to
appropriate all belonging to the Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees. As
if we, Azerbaijanis, are all bloodthirsty who crave for a war, but
Armenians are poor peace-loving civilians who try their best to
evade a war.
For this purpose, i.e. creating an innocent and civilian
Armenian image, the Western media resort to all kind of impudence.
Take the Economist, for example. The article "What We Have We
(Mostly) Hold" in 1996, starts with the sentence "Nowhere have
the Armenians been as energetic and tough as in
Nagorno-Karabagh".
The article praises the Armenian invasion and speaks
wholeheartedly about economic development in 'Azeri-free'
lands. The same Economist, the anti-terror activities, as genocide
and ethnic cleansing. It reminds me of the motto Some people
are more equal.
It should be mentioned that the Economist is not the only
Western media that manipulates realities. For example, German DW
has taken an interview with an "innocent, peace-loving" Armenian
old woman. In the interview, the woman says in Russian:
“No, I will never return there because the Azerbaijanis will not
give [Karabakh to us]... artsakh will not be given to us, if we
don't fight again if the Armenians don't rebel, take it.”
However, DW translates it as:
In Deutsche:“Nein, ich glaube Azerbaijan nicht. Ich glaube
das nicht, wie sie sagen wir tun es nicht. Ich weiße es noch nicht.
Das ist einfach nicht wahr,” which translated into English as
“No, I don't believe Azerbaijan, I don't believe what they say,
that they won't do anything. I don't know that yet. It's simply not
true."
It seems DW does not know that all Azerbaijanis are bilingual
and most of them are fluent in Russian and English.
In a nutshell, I would like to conclude that such games have not
worked so far, and it will not further. The West cannot save
Armenia with such games. As for reconciling and forgetting
everything like the Germans and French, we Azerbaijanis are ready.
But we want that reconciliation with Armenia to be the same as
Germany and France. For example, Germany paid good compensation to
France and some parts of former Germany came under the control of
France. Even, as is known, Germany divided into two parts after
WWII. So, we will be very happy if Armenia pays good compensation,
some parts of Armenia, such as Zangazur, come under the control of
Azerbaijan, and Armenia is divided into two parts.
