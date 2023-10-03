Fixing Pakistan's Economy Not Military's Role

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Pakistan's current Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has vowed to fix the national economy by encouraging the business community to increase investment, enlarging the tax collection circle, controlling the exchange rate with the US dollar, and ending smuggling of oil and diesel from Iran.

Additionally, the army chief has urged the federal and provincial governments to take strict actions and send back Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan.

Pakistan is a laboratory for military generals and political leaderships. Since 1947, civil and military leadership has been attempting to fix the country in their own way. The current COAS, General Asim Munir, is also attempting to fix the deteriorated national economy.

The surrender of political forces before the Pakistani military, the damaged national image at the global level, human-rights violations, and rampant militancy are detrimental challenges for the country created by the military itself.

Fixing the economy by the army chief wouldn't work effectively as the military has its own challenges to overcome, particularly insecurity and terrorism.

Huge challenges

Pakistan is grappling with a multifaceted economic crisis characterized by a devalued currency, declining GDP, soaring inflation, escalating taxes, and a surge in illegal activities such as smuggling.

The rampant smuggling of goods, including sugar, flour, and Iranian oil into Pakistan, has caused serious damage to an already deteriorated economy. Addressing this issue is paramount to rejuvenating Pakistan's economy and safeguarding its long-term stability.

Pakistan's economy is facing significant challenges, as indicated by various key indicators .

The dire economic recession is characterized by a multiple economic factors.



One prominent concern is inflation . This rise in prices erodes the purchasing power of individuals and exacerbates economic hardships.