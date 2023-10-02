Azerbaijani Director Attends Hungary's Largest Int'l Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani director has been invited to take part in the 10th
MITEN International Theater Festival in Hungary.
Recall that this spring Tarlan Rasulov became the only
Azerbaijani director to represent the country at the International
Theater Olympics in Hungary.
"The scale of the Olympics is impressive. More than 750 theater
productions from 58 countries were demonstrated in different
Hungarian cities as part of the event. The Olympics are held every
four years. It would be nice if Azerbaijan also hosted the Theater
Olympics one day. It is very important to overcome some of the
isolation of our theater. We have everything for this and there are
people who can realize this plan in the best possible way, shaking
up the theatrical landscape and demonstrating the strengths of the
Azerbaijani theater to professionals and audiences from different
countries," Tarlan Rasulov told AZERNEWS .
The finale of the Theater Olympics will be the MITEM festival.
Its rich program includes a theater conference, discussions and
round tables on contemporary challenges facing culture and art,
popular theater productions from France, Germany, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia, Georgia and other countries, as well as a
review of the national Hungarian theater.
Founded in 2014, Hungary's largest international theater
festival is aimed to serve as an artistic meeting place where
representatives of different cultures and theater aesthetics can
present their work and connect with each other.
In recent years, the festival program included over 200 theater
plays from 30 countries.
The 10th MITEN International Theater Festival will last until
October 23.
Tarlan Rasulov is a theater director, founder of the dOM, known
as the first interactive theater in Azerbaijan. He is also the
author of the method of spontaneous acting.
Rasulov heads the Cultural Center at the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts and the laboratory of experimental
theater at the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers.
He has initiated a number of social and theatrical projects
created with the support of UNICEF, UNHCR, Goethe Institute,
British Council, etc.
Tarlan Rasulov is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater
Workers. European Drama Translation Network (EURODRAM), Eastern
European Performing Arts Platform, Guild of Professional Film
Directors of Azerbaijan.
Regional managing editor of the Azerbaijani theater section of
the international theater portal The Theater Times. Participant and
laureate of international theater festivals, expert and speaker at
international forums and conferences.
He is also the regional managing editor of the Azerbaijani
theater section of the international portal "The Theater
Times".
Rasulov is a participant and laureate of international theater
festivals, expert and speaker at international forums and
conferences.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107176160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.