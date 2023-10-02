Bihar Caste-Based Survey Explained: The New Equations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The results of Bihar's caste-based survey, also referred to as the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, have been released. Launched by the Nitish Kumar-led government in January of this year, this highly anticipated survey report precedes the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The survey report disclosed that 63 per cent of the state's total population of 13 crore comprises Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

Political analysts suggest that these survey findings have the potential to reshape the political dynamics in Bihar, a state historically dominated by parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Given that Bihar sends 40 MPs to Parliament, the OBC vote becomes pivotal for these political entities



Here are some key takeaways from Bihar's caste-based survey

▪ As per the calculations, the total population is said to be more than 13 crores.

▪ The backward class population in the state is 27.12 per cent.

▪ The population of the extremely backward class is 36 per cent.

▪ The Scheduled Caste population is slightly more than 19.65 per cent.

▪ The Scheduled Tribe population is only 1.68 per cent.

▪ At the same time, the number of upper castes is 15.52 per cent.

Religion-wise Break-up of Population

* Hindu 81.9986%

* Muslim 17.7088%

* Christian 0.0576%

Breakup of Castes among Hindus

* Yadav: 14.2666%

* Kurmi: 2.8785%

* Kushwaha: 4.2120%

* Brahmin: 3.6575%

* Tradesman: 2.3155%

* Bhumihar: 2.8683%

* Rajput: 3.4505%

* Musahar: 3.0872%

Take a look at caste-wise data

* Backward Class (3,54,63,936) 27.1286%

* Extremely Backward Class (4,70,80,514) 36.0148%

* Scheduled Caste (2,56,89,820) 19.6518%

* Scheduled Tribe (21,99,361) 1.6824%

* Unreserved (2,02,91,679) 15.5224%

Total Populatrion: 13,07,25,310