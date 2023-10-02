Post-Anti-Terrorist Activities In Azerbaijan, Continue With Demining - Azerbaijani Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Demining is being
carried out in part of critical territories in Azerbaijan after
anti-terrorist activities, Samir Poladov, deputy chairman of the
board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, told reporters,
Trend reports.
He noted that some work has already been partially started.
"The territories have not been populated yet. Necessary measures
are being partially implemented on these territories from our
side," he added.
Today Baku is hosting the World Habitat Day forum organized
within the framework of "Urban Planning Week 2023".
Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative
Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from
Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media
representatives are taking part in the forum.
The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy
formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation,
and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.
Internationally renowned experts and government officials
discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban
life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities,
themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development
and renaissance".
