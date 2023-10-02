Gov't To Include Private Sector In Low-Cost Housing Units Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- The government is working on updating a strategy it had first announced earlier this year to enable the private sector to take an effective role in producing a sufficient number of low-cost housing units, Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen.Abul Samen, who is also Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) - the government arm of the housing sector, gave a speech on the occasion of the World and Arab Housing Day, celebrated this year under the slogan "Humanizing Cities: A pillar of mental health for members of society."He stressed that Jordan is one of the first countries to develop a housing strategy that adopted a private sector-oriented alternative and one of the first countries to also in submitting voluntary reports, submitting three reports so far dealing with the progress achieved in the urban plan and the local national report, in addition to adopting the Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development 2030 and its implementation plan.He pointed out that Jordan was among the top countries to ratify the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which recognizes the right of every individual to an adequate standard of living for themselves and their family.He added that, for more than half a century, the government has developed housing policies and provided housing projects that would enable citizens to access appropriate housing, with the projects of the HUDC reaching all governorates of the Kingdom, becoming centers of new urban communities."The main goal revolves around employing everything we can to secure suitable housing for the citizen, according to a vision that meets their needs in harmony with modern trends in construction, which ultimately reflects on quality of life," the minister said, pointing out that the government is working through the HUDC to prepare studies to establish low-cost housing units for the years (2023-2025).