Mattracks Engineers New Rubber Track Conversion System For High Clearance Sprayers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mattracks New HT Series Tracks on a High Clearance Sprayer

Mattracks New HT Series Rubber Track Conversion with Cool Track Technology

New Track Series Designed for High-Clearance Sprayers Features Built-In Cooling and Lubrication for Tread Durability

- Dan Laux, Mattracks VPKARLSTAD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mattracks, the world leader in rubber track conversion systems continues to expand its product line for agricultural implements by releasing the new High Track (HT) Series. Building off of Mattracks decade of experience in designing and manufacturing tracks for High Clearance Sprayers, the High Track (HT) series features industry-first innovations that ensure tread durability both on roadways and in the field.Offered in two weight classes, the HT-400 is designed for an approximately 40,000-pound gross sprayer weight, accommodating most 1200 gallon and smaller self-propelled sprayers. The HT-500, with its longer tread and increased carrying capacity, is designed for sprayers weighing in at 5,000-pounds fully loaded, or most 1,400 and 1,600 gallon capacity machines.Especially unique to the HT Series is the integrated Mattracks Patent Pending Cool Track Technology (CTT). These innovative features include a cooling fan integrated into the track system to cool and extend tread life, as well as an Automatic Dry Lubricant Applicator for roading on hard pavement. The HTs also feature an increased wheel to track contact area to reduce peak pressure on the tread, which reduces overall heat buildup.“Our partners in agriculture were in need of track solution able to handle the significant weight of their high clearance spraying implements, and now they have one complete with cooling technology designed to prolong the life of the product itself,” says Mattracks Vice President, Dan Laux.“We are constantly working to engineer solutions to solve challenges faced in the field as well as the route traveled to get there. The HT Series is the perfect example of that.”Mattracks is the original innovator of the wheel to rubber track conversion system. Mattracks equipped vehicles are at work on all 7 continents and over 150 countries, helping maneuver through agricultural fields, exploring for oil and gas, installing and servicing telecommunication systems, construction, mining, drilling, logging, forestry, surveying, military, servicing power transmission lines and pipeline construction. The international company which manufactures over 170 different rubber track conversation models for custom applications, agricultural equipment, tractors, ATVS, UTVs, trucks, and construction machinery is headquartered in Karlstad, Minnesota.For additional information and to place an order, contact Jake Larson or Michelle Gjerde at Mattracks, Inc at: 218-683-9800, 877-436-7800 (toll-free US & Canada) or 218-436-7000. Visit us online at , follow us on Facebook, X“Twitter” and Youtube or email us at

Michelle Gjerde

Mattracks

+1 218-689-4237

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube