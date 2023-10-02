Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) China PMI data suggest the economy is troughing. Stronger-than-expected Japan Tankan results for 3Q23.



US stocks ended fairly flat on Friday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.27% but the NASDAQ was 0.14% higher. Equity futures look quite upbeat, which may set the tone for Asian stocks today.

The USD weakened through most of Friday before recovering most of the ground lost. EURUSD is now 1.0560, not much different from the last trading session. The AUD has followed a similar pattern and is now 0.6433, likewise the GBP at 1.2189. The JPY is trading at 149.60 this morning, only a short hop to levels at which we think the BoJ might intervene, though the positive Tankan results should provide some support. Asian FX was mostly stronger against the USD on Friday but may need to adjust for the later USD strength. Friday's strongest performers, THB, PHP and IDR may have some of the biggest adjustments to make. China is out on vacation all this week.