German PSE Engineering Keen To Cater Turkmenistan - Managing Director (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The German PSE
Engineering GmbH is ready to provide customers in Turkmenistan with
the most modern engineering and technological solutions in various
areas of the company's competence, including the oil and gas
industry, Managing Director Markus Behrendt told Trend .
According to him, the company is able to present its services
mainly to customers (private and public companies) in Turkmenistan
in the fields of oil and gas production as well as water
purification.
"With more than 400 experienced and well-trained specialists, we
ensure professional and timely processing of orders in the
interests of the client in each of the various areas. From small
design contracts and research to concept submission of materials
and detailed design of complex projects," Behrendt said.
He noted that the company has excellent opportunities to
optimally solve the tasks of increasingly complex projects and the
requirements of globally dynamic national and international
customers, including Turkmenistan.
"Headquartered in Quakenbrück, Germany, and thus very close to
the home of the German oil and gas industry, with business
locations in Germany and abroad, we are excellently positioned to
optimally meet the challenges of increasingly complex projects and
the requirements of globally dynamic national and international
customers," Behrendt added.
Meanwhile, PSE Engineering GmbH is an engineering company
specializing in the fields of process modeling, mechanics, pipeline
technology, electrical engineering, and automation.
