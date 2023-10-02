German PSE Engineering Keen To Cater Turkmenistan - Managing Director (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The German PSE Engineering GmbH is ready to provide customers in Turkmenistan with the most modern engineering and technological solutions in various areas of the company's competence, including the oil and gas industry, Managing Director Markus Behrendt told Trend .

According to him, the company is able to present its services mainly to customers (private and public companies) in Turkmenistan in the fields of oil and gas production as well as water purification.

"With more than 400 experienced and well-trained specialists, we ensure professional and timely processing of orders in the interests of the client in each of the various areas. From small design contracts and research to concept submission of materials and detailed design of complex projects," Behrendt said.

He noted that the company has excellent opportunities to optimally solve the tasks of increasingly complex projects and the requirements of globally dynamic national and international customers, including Turkmenistan.

"Headquartered in Quakenbrück, Germany, and thus very close to the home of the German oil and gas industry, with business locations in Germany and abroad, we are excellently positioned to optimally meet the challenges of increasingly complex projects and the requirements of globally dynamic national and international customers," Behrendt added.

Meanwhile, PSE Engineering GmbH is an engineering company specializing in the fields of process modeling, mechanics, pipeline technology, electrical engineering, and automation.