Uniper expresses concerns over Russian LNG supplies to German terminals

(MENAFN) Uniper, a major energy company, has raised concerns that Russian supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) could still find their way to German terminals despite the company's previous pledges. Uniper's CEO, Michael Lewis, explained in an interview with Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper that Russia continues to sell LNG on the global market, and wholesalers like Uniper may not always be aware of the gas's origin.



In response to sanctions imposed by Brussels due to the military operation in Ukraine, Uniper ceased its gas purchases from Russia at the end of August 2022. The impact of this decision was significant, as Uniper reported a record loss of €19.1 billion (USD20.3 billion) for the year 2022. The company cited the complete halt of Russian gas supply as a major contributing factor to this substantial financial setback.



Lewis has cautioned about potential risks, although he stated that Germany is in a better position for the upcoming winter compared to a year ago due to the country's gas storage facilities being 95 percent full.

