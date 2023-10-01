Mars To Earth: 8 Planets And Brightness Of Sunlight On Them

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mars to Earth, there are 8 planets, each experiencing varying levels of Sunlight brightness

Sunlight is about 11

times brighter on Mercury than it is on Earth. (Mercury is much closer to the Sun)

Sunlight is about 2 times brighter on Venus than it is on Earth. (Venus is also relatively close to the Sun)

The brightness is adept to life existence

Sunlight is about half as bright on Mars compared to Earth. (Mars is farther from the Sun than Earth)

Sunlight is about 27 times dimmer on Jupiter compared to Earth. (Jupiter is much farther from the Sun.)

Sunlight is about 88 times dimmer on Saturn compared to Earth. (Saturn is even farther from the Sun.)

Sunlight is about 378 times dimmer on Uranus compared to Earth. (Uranus is very distant from the Sun.)

Sunlight is about 900 times dimmer on Neptune compared to Earth. (Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun in our solar system.)

Sunlight is about 1600 times dimmer on Pluto compared to Earth. (Pluto is the farthest dwarf planet from the Sun in our solar system.)