Azerbaijani Mod Provides Update On Weapons, Ammunition Confiscated In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense updated information on military
equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of
local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
region, as of 18:00 on September 30.
WEAPONS
1. Small arms – 2585
2. Grenade launchers – 224
3. Cannons and howitzers – 53
4. Mortars – 63
5. Anti-tank weapons – 54
6. Air Defense weapons – 135
VEHICLES
1. Armored vehicles – 22
2. Auto vehicles – 174
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9
COMBAT AMMUNITION
1. Rockets – 1685
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 4956
3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627
4. Mortar shells – 12305
5. Grenades – 5419
6. Hand grenades – 3036
7. Bullets – 1976068
8. Other ammunition – 5751
DEVICES
1. Optical devices – 280
2. Other devices – 37
ACCOUTREMENTS
1. Individual accoutrements – 997
2. Various weapons accessories – 15
3. Other accoutrements – 2260
