Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture After Being Hit By Hammer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Hangzhou, China: An athletics official suffered a broken leg at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after being hit by a hammer hurled during competition by Kuwait's Ali Zankawi.
The man was sitting on a chair outside the throwing circle when Zankawi aborted his attempt on Saturday evening, with his hammer hitting the protective netting.
But rather than stopping, the metal ball that weighs over 7kg (15 pounds) slammed into the technical official's right leg.
Pictures showed the man in agony as Zankawi rushed to help him.
He was stretchered out of the arena and received emergency treatment on site, before being taken to hospital.
The 62-year-old was "in a stable condition with surgery planned" for a fractured right fibula, Chinese state media said.
Veteran Zankawi, a silver-medallist at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, finished eighth behind Chinese winner Wang Qi.
MENAFN01102023000063011010ID1107170890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.