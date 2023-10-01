Intigral Wins Two Awards From Global Brands Magazine In Recognition Of Its Outstanding Performance For 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Intigral, the media arm of stc Group and a leading digital entertainment provider in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, was awarded as the“Fastest Growing Digital Entertainment Solutions Brand, MENA” and its flagship OTT service, Jawwy TV, was recognized as“MENA's Leading OTT Platform” by Global Brands Magazine Awards. The recognition is a testament of Intigral commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional digital entertainment experiences to its viewers across the MENA region.

Commenting on this milestone, Markus Golder, Intigral CEO, said:“This outstanding achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and value creation for our clients. Our core mission is to redefine digital entertainment and redesign the OTT experience across the region by leveraging new technologies to deliver compelling platforms. Receiving two awards from the prestigious Global Brands Magazine is a well-deserved acknowledgment of our customer-centric strategy, which addresses the evolving needs of our viewers and highlights our investments in innovative digital experiences. Recognizing the dedicated efforts of our amazing teams that have led to this great achievement, we are excited about harnessing all the opportunities that lay ahead, charting a path toward a brighter future for Intigral and for digital entertainment in the region.”

Intigral is leveraging technology as a catalyst for providing top digital entertainment experiences across MENA. The Company has introduced to the region the Master Aggregator strategy, an approach to content consolidation and platform experience that resolves the common customer pain point of subscription fatigue. Through that strategy, Intigral platforms curate content from a wide range of global and regional networks and partners, offering viewers all the best of OTT entertainment in one interface with one consolidated bill.

The Global Brands Magazine Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the global brand landscape, recognizing excellence and innovation of brands that continuously strive to provide exceptional value and experiences to their customers.

