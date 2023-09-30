King Swings Launches Commercial Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) King Swings Commercial Playgrounds will have the same commitment to quality and service that King Swings is known for

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- King Swings, a trusted name in premium swing sets for over three decades, is proud to announce the launch of its newest division: King Swings Commercial. This new venture will offer commercial-grade playground equipment built with the same dedication to quality and creativity that has made King Swings a household name.

Beginning in a Lancaster, PA barn in 1988, founder Ben King and his sons set out with a simple mission – to craft high-quality wood swing sets that families could trust. Over the years, King Swings grew into a respected brand, serving homeowners nationwide with exceptional swing sets that combined safety, aesthetics, and lasting durability.

King Swings Commercial aligns with the company's mission to provide communities access to superior playground equipment. Recognizing the need for reliable, well-crafted playground sets in schools, parks, churches, and other public spaces, CEO Elmer King decided it was time to expand the brand's offerings.“With King Swings Commercial, we're taking our legacy forward. For over 30 years, families have trusted us to be a part of their backyards, memories, and lives. We're bringing that same trust, quality, and innovation to community spaces.” said Elmer King.

King Swings Commercial will feature an array of commercial playground equipment , embodying the craftsmanship and attention to detail the brand is known for. The company promises an enriching experience for children while assuring parents, school administrators, and community leaders of the equipment's safety and durability.

About King Swings:

Established in 1988, King Swings has become synonymous with high-quality wood swing sets. Started in a Lancaster barn by Ben King and his sons, the company's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and safety has solidified its position as an industry leader. With the launch of King Swings Commercial, the brand aims to expand its reach, serving wider

communities with the same dedication to excellence.

