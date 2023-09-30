Mehbooba Asks Army To Investigate Bonded Labour Allegations

A defence spokesperson, however, refuted the allegations.

“Received distressing calls from residents of Kanslo Kanda area in Kulgam about them being allegedly harassed by 9 RR camp troops. Also concerned that they are summoning young men to the army camp and forcing them to do labour work for free,” Mufti said in a post on X.

“Request GOC Awantipora Balbir Singh to kindly look into these worrying allegations. If true he must ensure those involved are taken to task,” she said.

However, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Lt Col Manoj Sahu said the allegations were“not true”.

“It's not true. It has been checked from the local formation. Casual labourers employed by the army are paid in time and no such thing has happened,” the PRO Defence said.

